STOCKTON, Calif. — What started as a police chase ended in a four-car collision and one death.

According to the CHP - Stockton, around 3 a.m. Friday, Feb. 8, a CHP officer attempted to pull over a Chevrolet Silverado for speeding along northbound I-5, south of March Lane. The driver refused, fled, and eventually ran a red light, crashing into three cars passing through the intersection of March Lane and Quail Lakes Drive.

One driver from from the collision died at the scene. The drivers of the other two vehicles were treated for their injuries at a nearby hospital.

The suspect, a 17 year old from Oakland, was also treated at a hospital for his injuries. The suspect's name has not yet been released, however, CHP officials said in their press release that the car the suspect was driving was stolen out of Stockton.

Stockton police is advising commuters to avoid the area of March Lane and Quail Lake Drive while the investigation is underway.

This is a developing story. Stay with ABC10 for more information as it becomes available.