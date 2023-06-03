Stockton police, fire unions ask city to name new library after fallen officer, firefighter

In a letter, the Stockton Police and Fire unions asked the city to name the new library "The Jimmy Inn & Max Fortuna Memorial Library".

STOCKTON, Calif. — In two open letters, posted publicly for the first time Friday, the Stockton Police Officers Association and the Stockton Professional Firefighters call on the city to name the new Morada Lane library in honor of two fallen first responders.

The unions suggested the city name the newly-built library at 1461 Morada Lane "The Jimmy Inn & Max Fortuna Memorial Library."

Construction on the $14.5 million library began in March 2021 and is expected to be completed by this summer. In April, the city of Stockton opened an online survey, accepting nominations for what the library should be named.

Both unions filled out the survey and wrote open letters in late May suggesting that the library be named in honor of Stockton Police Department Officer Jimmy Inn and Stockton Fire Department Captain Max Fortuna. Both were shot and killed in the line of duty.

"The loss of Captain Fortuna and Officer Inn have left holes, not only in their respective departments but in the community," Stockton Professional Firefighters President Mario Gardea said in his letter. "Naming the library after these brave men would serve as a constant reminder to the community of their sacrifices and dedication."

Officer Inn was shot and killed on May 11, 2021 moments after responding to a disturbance call on La Cresta Way in Stockton. A second officer, who got to the scene shortly after Inn, shot and killed the gunman after an exchange of gunfire.

Months later, on Jan. 31, 2022, Captain Fortuna was shot and killed while battling a dumpster fire near Washington and Aurora Streets. A jury found Robert Somerville guilty of second-degree murder and discharging a firearm causing Fortuna's death.

The city is accepting nominations for the naming of the new library until 5:30 p.m. on June 16.

