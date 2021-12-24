Police investigate several overnight robberies in Stockton

Over the course of five hours, property and money were stolen from four victims and two businesses in different Stockton neighborhoods.

STOCKTON, Calif. — Law enforcement officials in Stockton were busy Thursday night into Friday morning investigating four cases of robbery which led to the theft of both money and property but no arrests.

The Stockton Police Department received 1,036 calls for service Thursday night into Friday morning which included four robberies between 9:40 p.m. Thursday and 2:11 a.m. Friday.

The robberies — of both businesses and individuals — occurred in the 100 block of Hunter Street, 1000 block of Stockton Street, 400 block of El Dorado Street, 10000 Block of Almanor Circle, and in the Civic District on Harding Way. In each robbery case, the suspects allegedly used a knife or firearm.

When it comes to personal safety, the department encourages people to tread lightly and shop wisely.

While in a car, police say to keep the doors locked and windows rolled up especially when driving through areas with stop signs or stop lights. If approached by suspicious persons, police say to drive away quickly or blow the car's horn to attract attention if the situation feels threatening.

For last minute holiday shoppers or those returning gifts after the holidays, the personal safety checklist starts at home, according to police. Stockton police say to lock large valuables in the trunk before leaving home or the office. Moving such items to the trunk while in a store's parking lot can give nearby criminals a heads up on what's inside the car.

Police also encourage people to park in well-lit areas near others, reduce the contents of wallets and purses, and to be aware of crowding which can be used as a distraction by pickpockets.

Watch More from ABC10: Sac International Airport sees morning influx of Christmas Eve travelers