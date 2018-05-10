Police have made an arrest in a Stockton triple shooting that claimed the life of a 19-year-old man on Monday.

A Stockton Crime Stoppers tip was able to identify a suspect from the October 1st shooting death of a 19-year-old man. After the suspect was identified as Anthony Bradley, 27, Stockton police issued a warrant for his arrest.

Bradley would be arrested by the Sparks Nevada Police Department on October 4th for both the Stockton police warrant and an unrelated crime.

Police say that Bradley has also been linked by preliminary evidence to the shooting of two innocent bystanders, a five-year-old and a 28-year-old man, which occurred after the homicide.

