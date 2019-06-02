STOCKTON, Calif. — Police in Stockton are searching for an 11-year-old girl who reportedly walked to school early Tuesday morning but never arrived.

Elianah Nhem's mother told police she believes her daughter left home, located in the 3800 block of North Alvarado Street, to walk to school around 6:30 a.m.

Elianah was last seen wearing a long sleeve crop top shirt, dark jeans rolled up at the bottom, white Adidas tennis shoes and a pink backpack. She may also have a gray sweater with her.

Elianah is described as being 4’10” tall and weighs approximately 100 pounds. She has brown eyes and black, shoulder-length hair.

If you have any information regarding her whereabouts, you are asked to call Stockton Police at 209-937-7911.