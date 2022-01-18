Officials discover possible bacterial outbreak at Stockton Animal Shelter

The City of Stockton's Animal Shelter will stop taking in new dogs and begin treatment on dogs in their care as a possible bacterial outbreak infects animals.

STOCKTON, Calif. — A possible bacterial outbreak at the City of Stockton's Animal Shelter has sickened dogs, according to a notice issued Tuesday by the city's Animal Services Department.

The shelter has now halted the intake of all healthy stray and confined dogs until at least Jan. 21 as they attempt to deal with the potential outbreak, which will involve treating dogs and bringing in a testing lab.

A preventative antibiotic will be given to dogs currently housed at the shelter which will make them available for immediate and safe adoption, according to the Department of Animal Services.

As officials at the shelter work to control the infections, a testing lab will be brought in to determine the bacterial outbreak and outline the shelter's next steps.

The announcement in Stockton Tuesday comes after a busy month for animal shelters in the region dealing with surging amounts of dogs being brought in and other similar bacterial outbreaks.

The City of Stockton's Animal Shelter reported being over capacity less than two weeks ago. At the time, officials with the city's animal services department said, "We have dogs stored in every nook and cranny of the shelter."

The shelter is asking the community to help locate the owners of stray pets in the shelter's care to reduce the number of dogs currently filling kennels.

Click HERE to view the list of dogs currently at the Stockton Animal Shelter.

