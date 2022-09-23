San Joaquin County Sheriff warns of potential violence for upcoming Hells Angels funeral in Stockton

The funeral for Hells Angels founder Ralph "Sonny" Barger will be held Saturday at the Stockton 99 Speedway.

FRENCH CAMP, Calif. — San Joaquin County Sheriff Pat Withrow says the funeral for Hells Angels founder Ralph "Sonny" Barger has the potential for violence from thousands of attendees in Stockton.

"I am bringing in substantial resources to protect the safety of the general public from the violence and danger that may result from this event," said Withrow at a Friday afternoon news conference at the department's headquarters in French Camp.

Barger, born in Modesto, died of liver cancer in June at 83-years-old in his Livermore home.

Withrow said he only learned about the funeral in Stockton in late August.

The funeral will be held at the 99 Speedway on North Wilson Way from 2 p.m. to 8 p.m. Saturday.

The Oakland Coliseum was originally selected as the site for Barger's funeral.

Withrow said he tried to dissuade the promoter of the 99 Speedway, Tony Noceti, from hosting the funeral.

However, Noceti moved forward with the plan.

Withrow says his department initially sought out a court injunction to stop the funeral in Stockton but the court denied the request.

The sheriff says there have been 4,500 reservations for the funeral, but he says federal partners project as many as 30,000 people could attend.

"Our department alone we are dedicating hundreds of men and women to be on duty for this. And, we spent close to a half a million dollars ourselves in money preparing for this," says Withrow.

But Noceti, who runs the 99 Speedway, insists security will be tight.

"We have traffic plans put in place. Law enforcement is going to be around the area. We have huge security plans screening, wanding. We're checking for weapons. We want this to be a somber, joyful event," said Noceti.

"It's just a funeral. People want to blow it out of proportion," said Hells Angels Stockton chapter Vice President Drew Sarisuk.

Noceti is confident there will be no problems at the event after being "guaranteed" so by the Oakland chapter.

"If there is any problems they will handle it with their own groups out here. So I feel comfortable about it," said Noceti.

Withrow is not convinced this will be the case.

"If Mr. Noceti believes that statement he's either dumb as a stump or afraid for his life," said Withrow.

Withrow says a truce was made between the Hells Angels and rival gangs to keep rival gangs away from the funeral.

However, he said the truce does not include anyone coming to and from the event.

"There's definitely going to be rival gangs in the area. When those two mix there is usually trouble," said Withrow.

