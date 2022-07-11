Think before you spend | The best advice if you win the $1.9B Powerball Jackpot

A financial expert says the winner should assemble a team to advise you on what to do if you are lucky enough to acquire any large sum of money

STOCKTON, Calif. — At Ernie's General Store on East Waterloo Road in Stockton, it's been non-stop lottery fever.

"I would make a lot of other people happy," said Sharon, when asked about what she would do if she struck it rich.



"Probably buy a home," said Lionel Gonzalez, adding it would be in Lake Tahoe.

The lines at Ernie's General Store can be long, but that's because Ernie's is known as a lucky place to win. 10 years ago someone won a Super Lotto jackpot of nearly a half-million dollars.

As for why the store is so lucky, it's anyone's guess.

"Who knows? I have people coming from Sacramento, Modesto - from even Fresno - that have driven here just to buy the tickets here because they felt it was lucky," said owner Ernie Giannecchini.

Giannecchini has owned his store 43 years and says, despite the eye-popping jackpot, it would be better to spread out the winnings.

"If you get three out of five you might get $20,000, and you might be able to buy something. Instead, you get $200 or something," Giannecchini said laughing.

Irma bought a ticket for her mom and one for herself, saying she might split the prize with her family if she wins.

Ryan Viktorin, a financial consultant with Fidelity Investments in Boston, says it's common for people who suddenly have lots of money to spend it on big ticket items.

"I'm going to give you the same advice that I give to anyone and that's, 'Let's take a breath!'" said Viktorin.

She says stay calm and assemble a team of experts including a financial advisor, tax professional and an attorney or attorneys to advise you.

"From there, the financial professional, the financial advisor is going to be able to quarterback that team to make sure the legal aspect of it, the estate aspect of it, the taxes and investments are all working together," Viktorin said.

Since your odds of winning are a staggering 1 in 292.2 million, don't be surprised if you're not the winner.

However, it could also be an opportunity to take a look at where you stand financially and what to do about it.

Viktorin says if you don't have a financial plan for investments, it's never too late to start one.

"You want to think about who are the important people, what do you want to do, when do you want to do it? And, if I don't win the lottery, that big amount of money, am I still on track for that given the volatility we've been seeing this year, but it is coming off three incredible years before that.' Talk to a professional, talk to your friends," Viktorin said.

