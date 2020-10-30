Protesters marching in Stockton prompt road closures

An “Anti-Police Brutality” march in Stockton has prompted authorities to close some roads near San Joaquin Delta College.

STOCKTON, Calif. — A protest march against police brutality is blocking several streets near San Joaquin Delta College in Stockton, Thursday night.

On Facebook, Stockton Police said they closed March Lane and Pacific Avenue as demonstrators made their way through the streets. The protesters then moved to Pacific Avenue and Robinhood Drive, prompting more closures by police. Residents are being asked to avoid the area.

An Instagram post about the “Anti-Police Brutality” protest said, “There are so many victims of police brutality in Stockton. Come stand against Stockton's police brutality. Wear black and wear a mask. Bring signs, noisemakers and a friend.”

No other details have been released.