Raising Cane's could open in Stockton, Citrus Heights this year

Two Raising Cane's shops are currently under construction in Stockton and Citrus Heights.

STOCKTON, Calif. — At least two new Raising Cane's stores could open in Northern California by the end of the 2021 year.

In an email to ABC10, Raising Cane's said both their new Stockton and Citrus Heights locations are currently under construction.

Construction recently started at the site in Stockton, located at the corner of West March Lane and Pacific Avenue. The company said the store will open later this year, based on their construction timeline. Over in Citrus Heights, the location at Greenback Lane and Birdcage Street is also expected to open this year.

Raising Cane's confirmed with ABC10 that these won't be the only new additions to Northern California either. Currently, there are three locations near Northern California, in Reno, but none actually in the upper part of the California. In an email to ABC10, the company confirmed that they are also actively pursuing locations in Davis, Roseville, Natomas, Elk Grove, Tahoe Park, Downtown/Midtown, West Sacramento, and Manteca.

Raising Cane's is fast food chain that specializes in chicken finger meals. According to their website, the company emphasizes a limited menu that helps them produce high quality food that's served quickly.

The chain has also earned recognition by Thrillist as the "Best Chicken Tenders" in America back in 2020.

RELATED:

WATCH ALSO: