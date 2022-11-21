Mother seeks closure, justice in stabbing death of Rashanya Williams in Stockton

Three years ago, 20-year-old Rashanya Williams was found stabbed multiple times at the intersection of Navy Drive and South Pershing near Charter Way

STOCKTON, Calif. — As families gather this week to celebrate Thanksgiving, a Modesto mother tragically knows her daughter won't be at the table.

"You shouldn't be able to take someone's life and not be punished," said Andrea Warren, whose daughter Rashanya Williams was killed three years ago.

Williams' body was found at the intersection of Navy Drive and South Pershing near Interstate 5. It's an industrial area frequented by big rig trucks.

It was November 20, a Wednesday night around 9:30 p.m.

At first it was believed she was hit by a car, but later it was determined she was stabbed to death. Stockton police said she was stabbed multiple times. There was no suspect description or motive.

"To this day, I hear her because she still liked to rap. In fact, I still hear her rapping on my porch - just hear her laugh," said Warren. "I see and hear other kids yell 'Mom,' and I think it's her."

Williams had just moved out of her mother's home three months earlier to Stockton because a cousin lived there. Warren says her daughter was just starting to live life on her own with dreams of one day going to college in Hawaii.

"Her smile, no matter what moods you were in, her smile could make you happy. It would make you smile. She's a sunshine. She just shined," said Warren.

Each day, her mother carries a locket with a picture of Williams as a baby, hoping for closure and believing somebody knows something,

"For someone to murder somebody and get away with it and keep living their life like nothing happened, it's just not fair. That's not right," said Warren, while fighting back tears.

If you have information about what happened to Rashanya Williams, you are urged to call the Stockton Police Department. You can also be anonymous by phoning in your tip to Stockton Crime Stoppers at 209-946-0600. You could be eligible for a cash reward if your tip leads to an arrest.

