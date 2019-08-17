STOCKTON, Calif. — In a new move for security measures, San Joaquin County deputies are carrying rifles to deter possible threats at community events.

"Lincoln Center Live" in Stockton now has deputies out with rifles on their person. It's a move that puts forward a "visibly high presence" in light of recent tragedies throughout the country and in the interest of public safety.

"As a society we need to face the fact that there are individuals that wish to cause harm on large public gatherings," the sheriffs department said in a press release.

The crowd at the Lincoln Center Live festival in Stockon had mixed feelings about San Joaquin County's new security measures.

"At a small event like this, I don’t think they should be carrying," said Carlos Campos. "Maybe if it was a bigger event."

Meanwhile, Vanessa Kostic, who was attending the event with her family said she felt safer when she saw officers carrying rifles.

"When we got here, we weren’t expecting that, and to see it, it kind us made us feel safer because we were kind of like, 'Wait should we be at events like this?' Because we don’t know where we are safe now," she said. "Seeing that makes us feel more at peace."

The sheriffs office says visibility and presence have been a proven deterrent against all crime and that with these new security measures they'll be enhancing security by dissuading potential threats and reducing reaction time if a life threatening event happens.

According to the sheriffs office, the move is not meant to alarm people and is instead meant to provide a safe place for community members to enjoy and to show that deputies are prepared.

