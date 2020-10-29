Ready to Work: An employment plan for Stockton's homeless | Everyday Heroes

Ready to Work started in 2018 through a public-private partnership.

STOCKTON, Calif. — Everyday Heroes are all around us and ABC10 wants to highlight the work they do. Every week our viewer nominates people and organizations making a difference in our community.

This week we want to introduce you to Martin Ross, executive director of Ready To Work -- the Stockton organization is helping the homeless get job training and find permanent housing.

“We do case management, wrap-around services, food, clothing, shelter, A to Z basically to help anyone who needs a hand up, not a handout, to give them a chance for success,” Ross said.

Ready to Work started in 2018 through a public-private partnership. A group of Stockton and San Joaquin County business owners teamed up with the city and county to create a program that gives the homeless a place to sleep, free meals, and paid job training.

“We start off paying them at minimum wage. They get dignity through work, they are able to save, and we have our own worker's comp,” Ross said.

Most entry-level jobs through Ready to Work include clean up and city beautification projects. Ross said, as clients advance through the program they move into higher-paying jobs in the private sector.

“Whether it's jobs in construction, HVAC maintenance, janitorial, we have the guys who want to work,” Ross said.

Those that want to want to become program clients and get set up with housing through Ready to Work should call 209-392-9096. If you are a business who wants to utilize the Ready to Work clients, visit www.readytoworksjc.org

