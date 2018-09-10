If you're viewing on the ABC10 App, tap here for multimedia.

STOCKTON, Calif. (AP) — Alexander Gus Spanos, founder of A.G. Spanos Companies and owner of the Los Angeles Chargers died at 95, the franchise announced Tuesday morning.

The son of Greek immigrants, Spanos was a self-made millionaire. He bought controlling interest in the team for approximately $50 million from Gene Klein in 1984. He eventually bought all but the 3 percent that was held by George Pernicano.

Although Spanos continued to live in Stockton after purchasing the Chargers, his oldest son, Dean, moved to San Diego to help run the team.

Here's a list of locations in Stockton, Northern California and California named after the Spanos family:

Properties

A.G. Spanos Companies – Stockton

Alex G. Spanos Elementary School – Stockton

Spanos Park – Stockton

AG Spanos Aviation Center – Stockton

Alex G. Spanos Heart and Vascular Center – Sacramento

Athletic Centers/Stadiums

Alex G. Spanos Center - University of the Pacific in Stockton

Alex G. Spanos Sports and Recreation Complex – CSU Sacramento

Alex G. Spanos Athletic Performance Center, UCSD - UC San Diego

Alex G. Spanos Stadium – Cal Poly San Luis Obispo

Alex G. Spanos Stadium - Lincoln High School in Stockton

Streets

A.G. Spanos Blvd – Stockton

Spanos Court – Modesto

Spanos Court – Sacramento

Awards (Excellence in teaching)

Alex G. and Faye Spanos Distinguished Teaching Award – University of Nevada, Las Vegas

Faye and Alex Spanos Award – University of the Pacific in Stockton

© 2018 KXTV