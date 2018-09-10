Alex Spanos, owner of the Los Angeles Chargers, philanthropist, and a Stockton native, has passed away at the age of 95.

Spanos’ commitment to community service was seen in the founding and funding of community programs with the Chargers. However, it was also significant through a charitable contribution to furnish a paralyzed student athlete’s specially equipped van or through a fundraiser for active duty military.

His contributions have even touched the Sacramento area with the Alex G. Spanos Heart & Vascular Center, which came about in part due to his generous contributions. Additionally, when Northern California was impacted by floods in 1997, he donated $1 million to the American Red Cross to help the flood victims. In 2003, he donated $1 million to the San Diego Fire Relief Fund in response to devastating wildfires in the country.

Despite his passing, his charity appears to continue. The LA Chargers have said that in lieu of flowers for his funeral, donations can be sent in the name of Alex Spanos to the following charities:

The Stockton Scholars Endowment Fund at UOP, University of the Pacific, Attn: University Development/Stockton Scholars, Endowed Fund, 3601 Pacific Avenue, Stockton, CA 95211

American Legion – Karl Ross Post #16, 2020 Plymouth Road, Stockton, CA 95204

YMCA of San Joaquin County, 2105 West March Lane, Suite 1, Stockton, CA 95207

The Discovery ChalleNGe Academy, 2922 Transworld Drive, Stockton, CA 95206

