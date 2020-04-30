x
'Right place at the right time' | Correctional officer helps save family from house fire

A San Joaquin Correctional Officer called 9-1-1 after spotting a house fire.

SAN JOAQUIN COUNTY, Calif. — A San Joaquin County Correctional Officer is being praised for spotting a house fire and taking action to make sure no one was hurt, according to a Facebook post from the San Joaquin Couty Sheriff's Office.

Correctional Officer Ellis stopped at a grocery store on his way home from a night shift shortly after 6 a.m. on April 21. He noticed what appeared to be flames coming from the front porch of a residence across the street from the market.

"The flames billowed from the sides of the porch and proceeded up the wall of the structure. He immediately dialed 911 to report the fire and gave them all of the necessary information," the sheriff's department said in the post.
Officer Ellis made his way to the house and began yelling to see if anyone was inside the burning home. Shortly after, the fire department arrived and evacuated the family from the home. 

San Joaquin County Correctional Officer Ellis said he was in the right place at right time.

Officer Ellis said his heart sank as he watched the fire department walk the family, who appeared to have been sleeping, outside to safety, according to the sheriff's department. Ellis said he was at the right place at the right time.

"Correctional Officer Ellis and his quick actions of identifying an emergency and summoning help saved the lives of many this particular morning," the Facebook post said.

