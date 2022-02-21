Arrest made in Stockton shooting death at Eden Park

The Stockton Police Department said they have arrested Ronnie Hamilton in connection to a February 1 shooting at Eden Park.

STOCKTON, Calif. — The Stockton Police Department said they have arrested a 44-year-old in connection to a day-time shooting at Eden Park.

Ronnie Hamilton was arrested on suspicion of murder. He is being held at the Joaquin County Jail.

A 52-year old man was shot and killed on Feb. 1 near Poplar and Hunter Street. His name hasn't been released.

In response to recent homicides, community leaders, activists, and those personally affected by gun violence are planning for a prayer and candlelight vigil happening this week.

SPD News: Homicide Arrest As a result of determined investigative police work and Stockton Crime Stoppers information,... Posted by Stockton Police Department on Monday, February 21, 2022

RELATED: