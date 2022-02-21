Arrest made in Stockton shooting death at Eden Park

STOCKTON, Calif. — The Stockton Police Department said they have arrested a 44-year-old in connection to a day-time shooting at Eden Park.
Ronnie Hamilton was arrested on suspicion of murder. He is being held at the Joaquin County Jail.
A 52-year old man was shot and killed on Feb. 1 near Poplar and Hunter Street. His name hasn't been released.
In response to recent homicides, community leaders, activists, and those personally affected by gun violence are planning for a prayer and candlelight vigil happening this week.
RELATED:
Watch more on ABC10