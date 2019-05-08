STOCKTON, Calif. — Between 12,000 and 15,000 people attended StocktonCon 2019; the most to attend the event in its entire 8-year history.

But officials with the event said security was a high priority considering the two mass shootings that took place over the last 24 hours and just one week after the shooting at the Gilroy Garlic Festival.

“We’re always mindful of that type of a thing,” said Mike Millerick, President of StocktonCon. “Obviously our thoughts and prayers and condolences go out the victims and their families and such.”

Attendees first entered the event by going through metal detectors and meeting with security. Those who dressed in costumes and brought replica weapons, which is common at these types of events, underwent additional screening.

“We immediately, even before something that happens, we talk to the arena about security and other things,” Millerick said. "Especially when we have so many families and folks here that they’re coming out to have a good time and we want to ensure that happens.”

At least two other mass shootings took place in El Paso, Texas and Dayton, Ohio during the same weekend of the event. Inside the Stockton Arena, both police officers and security were highly visible.

Doug Vetter from Colorado dressed up as Spiderman with his young son. He appreciates the lengths organizers go through to keep his family safe, Vetter said.

Recent mass shootings especially hit home to Vetter and his family, who were at a Denver area Walmart when an active shooter attacked in 2017. Still, he told ABC10 he doesn’t let that keep him from living life.

“Gotta do what you do,” Vetter said. “If you can’t have fun at these things… You don’t want to come in worried and whatnot.”

The Stockton Police Department said they’re also closely monitoring the events from Gilroy, El Paso, and Dayton.

“We have no indication of any specific threats to events/gatherings here in Stockton, but are increasing special checks out of an abundance of caution,” the department wrote.

