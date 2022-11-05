San Francisco Giants pay tribute to slain Stockton officer Jimmy Inn

STOCKTON, Calif — A night to honor law enforcement took a moment to pay tribute to slain Stockton Officer Jimmy Inn.
The San Francisco Giants paid tribute to Inn at a pregame ceremony for law enforcement appreciation night.
The tribute came in the form of a giant display with the words "In Memory of Officer Jimmy Inn."
Inn worked with the Stockton Police Department since December of 2015. On May 11, 2021 he was shot and killed while responding to an domestic violence situation. He's survived by his wife, who is a fellow officer at the department, his son, stepson and stepdaughter.
