San Francisco Giants pay tribute to slain Stockton officer Jimmy Inn

The tribute came in the form of a giant display with the words "In Memory of Officer Jimmy Inn."

A big thanks to the @SFGiants for honoring Officer Jimmy Inn tonight during a pregame ceremony for law enforcement appreciation night. Jimmy was killed in the line of duty on May 11, 2021. #WeWillNeverForgetJimmy pic.twitter.com/IJ0ks3c3Ha

Inn worked with the Stockton Police Department since December of 2015. On May 11, 2021 he was shot and killed while responding to an domestic violence situation. He's survived by his wife, who is a fellow officer at the department, his son, stepson and stepdaughter.