Where to find San Joaquin and Stanislaus counties' mail ballot drop off locations

STOCKTON, Calif. — Both San Joaquin and Stanislaus counties have mail-in ballot options for registered voters, but there also remain many options for in-person voters.
Voter information released by the county shows the location of current ballot drop-offs, and some voting centers open before Nov. 8.
San Joaquin County Ballot Drop Off
In San Joaquin County, the cities with ballot drop-off locations open through Nov. 8 include:
The following cities have ballot drop-off locations at their respective city halls:
Escalon City Hall
2060 McHenry Ave., Escalon, CA 95320
Mon - Thurs (8 a.m. - 5 p.m.)
Lathrop City Hall
390 Towne Centre Dr., Lathrop, CA 95330
Mon - Thurs (8 a.m. - 6 p.m.), Fri (8 a.m. - 5 p.m.)
Lodi City Hall
221 W Pine St., Lodi, CA 95240
Mon - Thurs (7:30 a.m. -5:30 p.m.), Fri (8 a.m. -5 p.m.) Closed Nov. 4
Manteca City Hall
1001 W Center St., Manteca, CA 95337
Mon - Thurs (7:30 a.m. - 6:00 p.m.)
Ripon City Hall
259 N Wilma Ave., Ripon, CA 95366
Mon - Thurs (7:30 a.m. - 5:30 p.m.)
Tracy City Hall
333 Civic Center Dr., Tracy, CA 95376
Mon - Thurs (8 a.m. - 6 p.m.), Fri (8 a.m. - 5 p.m.) Closed Nov. 4
Stanislaus County Ballot Drop Off
In Stanislaus County, the cities with ballot drop-off locations open through Nov. 8 include:
- Ceres
- Denair
- Empire
- Hughson
- Keyes
- Modesto
- Newman
- Oakdale
- Patterson
- Riverbank
- Turlock
- Waterford
The following cities have ballot drop-off locations at their respective city halls:
Ceres City Hall
2220 Magnolia St., Ceres, CA 95307
Mon - Fri (8:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.)
Hughson City Hall
7018 Pine St., Hughson, CA 95326
Mon - Fri (8:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.)
Turlock City Hall
156 S. Broadway, Ste 230 (2nd floor) Turlock, CA 95380
Mon - Fri (8:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m.)
Waterford City Hall
101 “E” St., Waterford, CA 95386
Mon - Fri (8:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.)
The following voting center locations will open Oct. 29 through Nov. 8, 7 a.m. - 8 p.m., (8 a.m. - 5 p.m. on weekends and holidays):
Stanislaus Veterans Center
3500 Coffee Rd., Suite #15, Room 114/115, Modesto, CA 95355
Stanislaus Culinary Arts Institute
1040 Wakefield Dr., Oakdale, CA 95361
Salida Library
4835 Sisk Rd., Community Room, Salida, CA 95368
L.J. Newman Memorial Building
649 Orestimba Rd., Newman, CA 95360
Hampton Inn by Hilton
Turlock 1821 Lander Ave., Meeting Room, Turlock, CA 95380
Waterford Community Center
540 “C” St., Waterford, CA 95386
Click here for a list of Stanislaus County voting center locations opening Nov. 5 through Nov. 8, 7 a.m. - 8 p.m., (8 a.m. - 5 p.m. on weekends and holidays).
