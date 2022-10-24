Where to find San Joaquin and Stanislaus counties' mail ballot drop off locations

Through Nov. 8, multiple cities in both San Joaquin and Stanislaus counties will have mail in voter drop-off locations, and some voting centers are now open.

STOCKTON, Calif. — Both San Joaquin and Stanislaus counties have mail-in ballot options for registered voters, but there also remain many options for in-person voters.

Voter information released by the county shows the location of current ballot drop-offs, and some voting centers open before Nov. 8.

San Joaquin County Ballot Drop Off

In San Joaquin County, the cities with ballot drop-off locations open through Nov. 8 include:

The following cities have ballot drop-off locations at their respective city halls:

Escalon City Hall

2060 McHenry Ave., Escalon, CA 95320

Mon - Thurs (8 a.m. - 5 p.m.)

Lathrop City Hall

390 Towne Centre Dr., Lathrop, CA 95330

Mon - Thurs (8 a.m. - 6 p.m.), Fri (8 a.m. - 5 p.m.)

Lodi City Hall

221 W Pine St., Lodi, CA 95240

Mon - Thurs (7:30 a.m. -5:30 p.m.), Fri (8 a.m. -5 p.m.) Closed Nov. 4

Manteca City Hall

1001 W Center St., Manteca, CA 95337

Mon - Thurs (7:30 a.m. - 6:00 p.m.)

Ripon City Hall

259 N Wilma Ave., Ripon, CA 95366

Mon - Thurs (7:30 a.m. - 5:30 p.m.)

Tracy City Hall

333 Civic Center Dr., Tracy, CA 95376

Mon - Thurs (8 a.m. - 6 p.m.), Fri (8 a.m. - 5 p.m.) Closed Nov. 4

Stanislaus County Ballot Drop Off

In Stanislaus County, the cities with ballot drop-off locations open through Nov. 8 include:

Ceres

Denair

Empire

Hughson

Keyes

Modesto

Newman

Oakdale

Patterson

Riverbank

Turlock

Waterford

The following cities have ballot drop-off locations at their respective city halls:

Ceres City Hall

2220 Magnolia St., Ceres, CA 95307

Mon - Fri (8:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.)

Hughson City Hall

7018 Pine St., Hughson, CA 95326

Mon - Fri (8:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.)

Turlock City Hall

156 S. Broadway, Ste 230 (2nd floor) Turlock, CA 95380

Mon - Fri (8:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m.)

Waterford City Hall

101 “E” St., Waterford, CA 95386

Mon - Fri (8:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.)

The following voting center locations will open Oct. 29 through Nov. 8, 7 a.m. - 8 p.m., (8 a.m. - 5 p.m. on weekends and holidays):

Stanislaus Veterans Center

3500 Coffee Rd., Suite #15, Room 114/115, Modesto, CA 95355

Stanislaus Culinary Arts Institute

1040 Wakefield Dr., Oakdale, CA 95361

Salida Library

4835 Sisk Rd., Community Room, Salida, CA 95368

L.J. Newman Memorial Building

649 Orestimba Rd., Newman, CA 95360

Hampton Inn by Hilton

Turlock 1821 Lander Ave., Meeting Room, Turlock, CA 95380

Waterford Community Center

540 “C” St., Waterford, CA 95386

Click here for a list of Stanislaus County voting center locations opening Nov. 5 through Nov. 8, 7 a.m. - 8 p.m., (8 a.m. - 5 p.m. on weekends and holidays).