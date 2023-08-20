1 killed, 3 hurt in San Joaquin County crash

Officers say the cause of the deadly crash is still under investigation.

STOCKTON, Calif. — A Sunday morning crash in San Joaquin County left one person dead and three others injured, officials with the California Highway Patrol said.

The crash happened around 9:07 a.m. Sunday on northbound Highway 99 north of French Camp Road, just outside the city of Stockton.

The crash involved a Honda Accord and a Ford F150. Medics pronounced the driver of the Accord dead at the scene, officers said. Three people inside the Ford suffered minor injuries.

Investigators do not know whether DUI was a factor in the crash and are looking into the cause.

