STOCKTON, Calif. -- In what the San Joaquin County District Attorney's office calls a "one stop shop," a new Family Justice Center opened at the old Superior Court building at 222 E. Weber in Downtown Stockton on Wednesday.

"So, all of the great service providers for our county are agreeing to come together under a single roof so the victims only have to develop courage to walk through one set of doors," said Suzanne Schultz, Justice Center Project Director, whose idea it was to open the new center.

The Justice Center will provide help to victims of domestic violence, child abuse, sexual assault, human trafficking, along with elder and dependent adult abuse all in one place.

"What was happening is families had no sleep, were exhausted and they really had no place for the kids to be. And we looked at it in its totality and said, 'Why don't we come together? Why aren't we in one building?'" said Tori Verber Salazar, San Joaquin County District Attorney.

The San Joaquin County District Attorney's Office, Victim Witness, Stockton Police Department, San Joaquin County Sheriff's Office, Behavioral Health Services, Human Services Agency, Child Abuse Prevention County, Women's Center Youth and Family Services, County Office of Education and the Department of Child Support Services all have representatives in the Center.

The Family Justice Center is open Monday - Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. in Room 100 and Room 101 on the first floor at 222 E. Weber Street.

Continue the conversation with Kurt on Facebook.

© 2018 KXTV