San Joaquin County Fair returns

From clowns and live music to a carnival and livestock, here's what you need to know about the 2023 San Joaquin County Fair.

STOCKTON, Calif. — The San Joaquin County Fair makes its annual return to Stockton Friday.

The fair is being held at the San Joaquin County Fairgrounds at 1658 Airport Way in Stockton from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Friday through Sunday.

From live music to livestock, coordinators say there are plenty of attractions at the fair aside from classic fair foods and carnival rides.

Each day, the fair will feature exhibits, booths from small businesses, livestock, a kid's zone, a carnival, Flo the Clown, JD Platt and his K9 Kings flying dog show, Steve's Fun Balloons, Jeremy the Juggler and Violin on Fire.

At least seven performers will take to the grandstand throughout the weekend with Friday being country night and Saturday's theme being rock tributes.

Performers for 2023's fair include Cynthia Renee & Co, Thunder Rolls, The Sticky Stones, Cougar Adams, Voces Del Rancho, Banda La Maxima and Ultimo Nivel.

Ticket Prices:

$10 for adult general admission (ages 13 and older)

$7 for senior general admission (ages 62 and older)

$7 for child general admission (ages 6-12)

Free for children 5 and younger

Free on Saturday only from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. for Military members with a valid ID

$35 for a single-day unlimited carnival wristband

Parking:

Parking is available at the San Joaquin County Fairgrounds' main lot, accessible from Airport Way and Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard. The parking lot opens at 10:30 a.m. No overnight parking is allowed.

Parking for the fair costs $10 per car or motorcycle.

Got your tickets? Plan your day at the San Joaquin County Fairgrounds This Friday, Saturday, & Sunday! We have expanded... Posted by San Joaquin County Fairgrounds on Wednesday, May 31, 2023