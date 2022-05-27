The San Joaquin County Fair returns with a brand new look

There are presale tickets that sell for $5, carnival presale wristbands are $30, and you can purchase tickets online or at their box office.

STOCKTON, Calif. — Step right up! The San Joaquin County Fair is back after a two-year hiatus, and there's been a revamp.

This year's theme is "Bloom Where You Are Planted", and from June 3rd to June 5th, the San Joaquin County Fair has planted itself at the fairgrounds and opened its gates for everyone to come and enjoy.

Although the layout's changed this year, there will still be the same, if not more fun when entering the fairgrounds.

There will be new food, new entertainment, and a new KidZone!

Some tasty treats include unicorn shakes, Oreo funnel cakes, gold-plated ice cream, foot-long corndogs, barbequed ribs, and more.

When it comes to entertainment, there will be tons of it for free. There will be performances from a Tom Petty tribute band, a band tributing the Eagles, and on Sunday, they've partnered with VMG Concerts to host Hispanic Heritage Day with performances by Los Parras.

Kids have it made in the shade in their KidZone, featuring a free petting zoo, free bounce houses, face painting, rock climbing walls, and there will also be educational activities.

This year, the fair really focused on variety and strived for it to be something that any age and demographic could come and laugh and have fun at.

"If it's your first time coming, there's a ton of activities to do for everyone," Jennifer Stafford CEO fair manager at the San Joaquin County Fairgrounds said. "From the toddlers and the two-year-olds to the teens and adults, there's great food, carnival rides, and great music."

There will also be local car shows and a boutique shopping area for people to come and shop local and handcrafted vendors.

The fair spent weeks reaching out and highlighting these local vendors because they saw a lot of them pick up crafts and go to pop-up events during COVID, so come out and show support.

Also, the fair chose the theme "Bloom Where You Are Planted" considering this is their first year back at the fairgrounds since 2019.

"We wanted a theme that was going to embrace the agricultural roots here in San Joaquin County, but also speak to our community's resiliency and beauty," Stafford said. "Even though it's been a difficult few years, were blooming with excitement, we're making a comeback, and we're excited for the new growth and opportunities to serve our community. We're not going anywhere, in fact, we are blooming where we're planted."

Tickets are available online at www.SanJoaquinFair.com. There are presale tickets that sell for $5, carnival presale wristbands are $30, and you can purchase tickets online or at their box office.