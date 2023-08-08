San Joaquin County Board of Supervisors approves over $7M in grants for housing, health services

A new development in downtown Stockton, additional funding to homeless services and support in fighting obesity are being funded through 2026 in San Joaquin County.

SAN JOAQUIN COUNTY, Calif. — A new affordable housing unit will be developed in downtown Stockton after the San Joaquin County Board of Supervisors unanimously approved to give $1.5 million to the project.

The development will have 94 multi-unit affordable rentals and is estimated to cost over $60.5 million. The funding is coming from multiple agencies pooling money together.

The project will house seniors in one part and families in the other and feature an early education facility for kids 3 to 5 years old and health services to those with medical issues, according to a press release.

"The County is committed to supporting housing developments that are affordable to individuals and families at all levels of the socioeconomic strata," said Robert Rickman, Chair of the San Joaquin County Board of Supervisors in a statement. "This development will increase housing stocks targeting seniors, and children and families while addressing the regional affordable housing shortage, and ultimately help make our County a better place to live."

Construction is expected to begin in May 2024 and complete sometime in 2026.

Along with allotting funds to the development, the board also approved to help with transitional housing services through June 30, 2025 — increasing funding by nearly $1.5 million to help people who are homeless or at risk of being homeless.

These services were previously provided by Stockton Self Help Housing which declared bankruptcy and could no longer provide services as of May 2023.

Another $4 million grant was approved for the CalFresh Healthy Living Program to reduce the prevalence of obesity and the onset of related chronic diseases starting in October and running through Sept. 30, 2026.

