San Joaquin County EMS issues callout to paramedics as COVID cases soar, ICU capacity swells

A surging COVID-19 pandemic is overloading hospitals, and calls are out for paramedics to help hospitals with the caseload

STOCKTON, Calif. — Hospitals in San Joaquin County are dealing with all they can handle due to the increase of COVID-19 cases.

"The rate at which we are increasing is concerning," said Marissa Matta, San Joaquin County Emergency Medical Services spokesperson.

The ICU capacity at St. Joseph's Medical Center stands at 133%. They have 105 positive COVID-19 patients, which is the most in the county.

Overall, the ICU capacity in San Joaquin County has swelled to 120%.

On Tuesday, Adventist Health Lodi Memorial Hospital was the only hospital left below ICU capacity at 70%.

Now, all seven hospitals in the county are at capacity or above.

"Our increase was starting to happen at the beginning of November, so, it's not quite that Thanksgiving has contributed to that quite yet. But, I'm sure, with those gatherings, we are going to see increased numbers," Matta said.

Perhaps the most troubling aspect is the six COVID patient deaths reported in one 24-hour cycle on Tuesday.

According to EMS, it's the most in a single day. On Wednesday, four more deaths were reported.

Now, the agency is reaching for outside help.

"As an EMS agency, we have contacted all the accredited paramedics in our system. We reached out to them asking if they would be interested in possibly working in some of our hospitals," Matta said.

In July, a pair of county hospitals got outside help from doctors and nurses from Travis Air Force Base.

The county says there is no guarantee right now it will happen again, so that's why they put out a new call to paramedics.