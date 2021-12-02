San Joaquin County Jail correctional officer indicted on sexual assault crimes

Alex Tafoya was indicted on sexual assault crimes Thursday.

SAN JOAQUIN COUNTY, Calif. — A correctional officer at the San Joaquin County Jail was indicted Thursday for numerous sexual assault crimes.

San Joaquin County District Attorney Tori Verber Salazar announced that a grand jury indicted Alex Tafoya for the following:

Oral copulation by force

Sexual penetration by force

False imprisonment by violence, fraud or deceit

Assault by a police officer.

“We must protect women from sexual violence irrespective of their circumstance,” said District Attorney Tori Verber Salazar. “When law enforcement officers violate their oath and authority and abuse members of the community, they will be held accountable."

To read the full statement, visit the District Attorney's website here.

The San Joaquin County Sheriff's Office said in a Facebook post Thursday that they were made aware of Tafoya's conduct in early July. He was then placed on administrative leave.

"When allegations of this nature are brought to our attention, we take them extremely seriously," the sheriff's office said on Facebook. "Conduct of this nature is a dishonor to our Office, the Oath that we take, and the badge that we wear."

A sentencing date was not announced at the time of publishing.

The sheriff's office said Tafoya was remanded into custody and will remain in jail until and throughout his trial.

This is the second case involving a San Joaquin County correctional officer under similar circumstances. Zachary Simmons, a correctional officer with the San Joaquin County Sheriff’s Office, was found guilty of multiple felony offenses, including rape and sexual activity, and one misdemeanor.

The San Joaquin Sheriff's Office said in a statement back in 2020 that an investigation into the alleged crimes began in late August of that year. On Aug. 26, 2020, Simmons was placed on administrative leave as the department completed an internal investigation. Following the investigation, the DA's office filed three felony charges and one misdemeanor against Simmons, who turned himself into custody on Oct. 5, 2020.

