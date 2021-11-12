'Just give us a chance' | New San Joaquin County Landlord Incentive Program sparks hope for renters

Unprecedented incentives for landlords were unveiled by the Housing Authority of San Joaquin in Stockton.

STOCKTON, Calif — In the hopes of encouraging landlords to rent to those most desperate to find a home, the Housing Authority of San Joaquin announced unprecedented incentives.

"If we can embrace this, there's a real opportunity to bring people into permanent housing that they can afford," said Housing Authority of San Joaquin Executive Director, Peter Ragsdale.

A news conference was held to make the announcement in Stockton Friday morning with the city of Stockton and San Joaquin County leaders, as well as housing advocates.

With the help of over $2 million in American Rescue Plan federal dollars, the Housing Authority says it will be able to provide first of its kind incentives to landlords.

They include a one-time leasing bonus of up to $2,000 per unit, repair money up to $1,000 per unit, security deposit help up to $2,000, vacancy loss payments up to $2,000 per unit, as well as covering rental application fees up to $50 per applicant.

"And there is risk renting to these individuals and households as well. But, the fact of the matter is the perception of risk is much larger than the actual risk," said Jon Mendelson, executive director of Central Valley Low Income Housing.

"I would say to our property owners in San Joaquin County, this is an opportunity to look with fresh eyes at how to bolster your rental income and to provide for long-term stability for your investments," said San Joaquin County Supervisor Kathy Miller.

The Housing Authority says it has enough cash incentives to cover 232 renters approved for emergency rental vouchers.

Single mother of four, Roxanne Escobedo of Manteca has had to couch surf at her parents' home, friends' homes and stay in shelters just to have a roof over her head.

Divorced three years ago, she just got approved for an emergency housing voucher.

Now, she is hoping a landlord will give her an opportunity with her housing costs covered.

"We're not all out there trying to be lazy. I'm by no means lazy. I'm a mother of four," said Escobedo, who also has worked part-time in public schools working with autistic students. "We're very clean people. Just give us a chance."

The Housing Authority says the incentive program is funded through September 2023.

However, Peter Ragsdale says if it is successful it could be extended.

For landlords seeking more information, call the Housing Authority's Landlord Hotline at 209-460-4515 or email landlordhl@hacsj.org.

