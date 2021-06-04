San Joaquin County Sheriff's Office searching for missing at-risk 11-year-old

San Joaquin County Sheriff's Office believes the missing child may be in Galt or Stockton

LOCKEFORD, Calif. — The San Joaquin County Sheriff's Office is searching for a missing 11-year-old girl who left her home on Monday night.

Neveah Flores left her home on foot around 10 p.m. Monday, April 5. She lives in Lockeford, but in a Facebook post, sheriff's officials believe she could be in either Stockton or Galt.

In a Facebook post, the San Joaquin County Sheriff's Office described Neveah as 5'3" tall and weighs about 110 pounds. She has brown hair and brown eyes and was last seen wearing a black hoodie with a "Santa Cruz" logo with black Adidas leggings.

Sheriff's officials consider Neveah at risk due to her age. If anyone has any information about Neveah's whereabouts, they should contact Detective Bond with the San Joaquin County Sheriff's Office at 209-468-4407 or the dispatch center at 209-468-4400.

