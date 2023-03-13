Storm Update | San Joaquin County officials declare 'state of emergency'

Atmospheric rivers and ongoing impacts from recent winter storms prompted San Joaquin County Emergency Services officials to declare a local state of emergency.

SAN JOAQUIN COUNTY, Calif. — Ongoing winter storm damages and atmospheric rivers prompted San Joaquin County officials to declare a local state of emergency.

The county Board of Supervisors are expected to approve the declaration Tuesday, according to county emergency services officials.

With the recent declaration, the county now has access to additional flexibility when managing floodwaters, getting resources and possibly getting financial reimbursements from the state and federal government.

“Residents can be sure that County leadership is coordinating efforts among all our community’s resources to best prepare for and respond to any challenges presented by the current storm systems,” said county chairman Robert Rickman.

First responders also have more assistance in dealing with damage from past storms because of the local state of emergency declaration.

The San Joaquin County Emergency Operations Center (EOC) was activated Saturday.