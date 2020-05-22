San Joaquin County nabs green light for dine-in restaurant, shopping reopening

Dine-in restaurant and retail shopping will soon be making a comeback in San Joaquin County. A new approval has cleared the way for some businesses to come back.

Officials in San Joaquin County say the California Department of Public Health has allowed them to move fully into Stage 2 of California's reopening plan. This will allow reopening for dine-in restaurants, destination retail, and schools with modifications.

However, things won't be like they were before coronavirus for right now.

The dine-in restaurants will have to comply with state guidance and make sure their restaurants are safe for workers and customers. A full breakdown on those requirements is available here.

Malls, shopping centers, strip malls, and swap meets will also have to follow guidance from the state as well. Those guidelines are available here.

Many businesses were impacted by the shutdowns and restrictions. Stockton, in particular, launched a program that gave out $3,000 grants to struggling businesses.

The news on reopening for dine-in and retail comes a few days after the county recently reopened some community and regional parks, with limitations.

On Monday, Dr. Maggie Park, San Joaquin County Public Health Officer, said face coverings and social distancing would be an essential as people try to keep themselves safe while reopening occurs.

As of May 21, the county has had 733 confirmed cases and 33 deaths from the virus.

