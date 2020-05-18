San Joaquin County reopens select community and regional parks

The county says the reopening is contingent on how closely people follow new rules and restrictions

SAN JOAQUIN COUNTY, Calif. — San Joaquin County Parks and Recreation Department says it is opening some community and regional parks with limitations as the state begins allowing some counties to roll back coronavirus restrictions.

The county says it is opening the parks because it recognizes the importance that staying active and being outside has on people’s health and well-being. Still, the county says social distancing will be strictly enforced.

San Joaquin County is encouraging everyone to visit parks that are close to home. They’re also asking people to stay home if they’re sick or not feeling well and to stay at least six feet away from others.

The county says people are not allowed to participate in organized activities or sports and people can’t gather with people from an outside household.

No bounce houses, amplified sound, BBQs, generators, kiddie pools, tables, or chairs are allowed.

Micke Grove Regional Park and Oak Grove Regional Park and Community parks will be open Monday to Sunday from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Below is a list of what will be open at those parks:

Disk Golf (without baskets)

Fishing

Trails

Restrooms

Single Family Picnic Tables

Walking

Biking

Running

Japanese Garden

Closed areas and activities are below:

Playgrounds

BBQ’s

Covered Picnic Shelters

Multi-Family Picnic Tables

Horseshoe pits

Drinking fountains

Water play areas

Micke Grove Zoo

Oak Grove Nature Center

Memorial Building

Boat House

Dos Reis, Mossdale Crossing, Westgate Landing, and Stillman Magee Regional Parks will be open for day use only Monday – Sunday from 8 a.m. to 30 minutes before sunset.

Locations and activities allowed include:

Boat launch (where applicable)

Fishing

Restrooms

Single-family picnic tables

Walking

Biking

Running

Closed locations and activities include:

Playgrounds

BBQ’s

Horseshoe pits

Drinking fountains

Water play areas

For the latest information on open and closed amenities click here.

Continue the conversation with Zach on Facebook.

Read more about coronavirus from ABC10

STAY UP TO DATE ON EVERYTHING HAPPENING IN STOCKTON BY DOWNLOADING OUR APP: