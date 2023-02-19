San Joaquin County Sheriff K9 killed in the line of duty

The suspect who K9 Duke was attempting to detain is now in custody, officials said.

STOCKTON, Calif. — A San Joaquin County Sheriff's Office K9 was killed in the line of duty Sunday, a spokesperson for the office said.

The K9, named Duke, was attempting to apprehend a burglary suspect when he was killed. The suspect is now in custody.

The Sheriff's Office declined to provide any additional information regarding the situation, saying that it remains an active and ongoing investigation.

"Without the courageous actions of K9 Duke and the ability to deploy on a barricaded suspect who was given the ability to surrender, it could have easily been the life of a deputy that was lost today," the sheriff's office said in a Facebook post. "We wish it wasn’t a life taken at all."

