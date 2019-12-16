FRENCH CAMP, Calif. — “Emotionally devastating.”

That’s how San Joaquin County Sheriff Pat Withrow described the crash on Interstate 5 in Stockton involving one of his deputies that led to an infant’s death over the weekend.

"Our prayers are with the family. It's a horrific thing to happen during this season of peace and joy and Christmas," said Withrow.

Withrow made his brief remarks at a news conference held just outside the San Joaquin County Sheriff's Department headquarters in French Camp. He says the California Highway Patrol [CHP] Multidisciplinary Accident Investigation Team team is handling the investigation, so he would not comment on specific details of the case.

The accident happened around 10:30 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 14, on northbound I-5 just before the Charter Way exit in South Stockton. As seen on home surveillance video obtained by ABC10, a Ford sedan, driven by a mother with her infant son, for unknown reasons stopped in the number three lane of the highway. Seconds later, the sheriff's patrol vehicle rammed the back of the sedan. Both vehicles went down the freeway embankment. The deputy rescued the baby from the car and began CPR.

CHP says the infant was life-flighted to a children's hospital, but was later pronounced dead.

At last report, the mother was listed in critical condition. The deputy was treated at a hospital and released.

"I have not spoken to my deputy intentionally. It's difficult for me. I want to reach out [and] give him a hug, actually," Withrow said. I have not spoken so that we don't have any influence on the investigation."

Withrow did say the deputy is "physically OK," but he "emotionally devastated."

"Officers go out every day to protect lives and help people," Withrow said. "And when an accident like this happens it is emotionally devastating."

Withrow said the deputy, who he did not name, has a "couple of years" service. That deputy is on administrative leave.

