x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Sacramento's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Sacramento, California | ABC10.com

Stockton

San Joaquin County Sheriff's deputies confronted by home invasion suspect with metal pipe

A home invasion suspect ran at arriving San Joaquin County Sheriff's deputies with a metal pipe, officials said.

STOCKTON, Calif. — San Joaquin County Sheriff's deputies responding to reports of a home invasion in Stockton were confronted by a person wielding a metal pipe, sheriff's officials said.

Deputies were at a home near B Street and Michael Avenue when the incident occurred, Thursday night.

According to the sheriff's office, the suspect ran towards the deputies when they arrived and a K-9 officer subdued that person. Those living in the home were not hurt.

So far the suspect has not been identified. Sheriff's officials are asking the public to avoid the area.

Related Articles

WATCH ALSO: Who are the Proud Boys and should people be worried about them?