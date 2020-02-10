San Joaquin County Sheriff's deputies confronted by home invasion suspect with metal pipe

STOCKTON, Calif. — San Joaquin County Sheriff's deputies responding to reports of a home invasion in Stockton were confronted by a person wielding a metal pipe, sheriff's officials said.
Deputies were at a home near B Street and Michael Avenue when the incident occurred, Thursday night.
According to the sheriff's office, the suspect ran towards the deputies when they arrived and a K-9 officer subdued that person. Those living in the home were not hurt.
So far the suspect has not been identified. Sheriff's officials are asking the public to avoid the area.