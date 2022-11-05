San Joaquin County Sheriff's office installing more cameras in jail

The sheriff's office is currently installing 84 cameras inside the San Joaquin County Jail with the goal to increase transparency.

SAN JOAQUIN COUNTY, Calif. — The San Joaquin County Sheriff’s Office announced Tuesday it is installing more cameras inside the county jail.

According to the sheriff’s office, it is currently in the process of installing 84 cameras throughout San Joaquin County Jail in French Camp. The goal of the cameras is to increase transparency in the case of any conflict with guards and inmates.

“It will be really nice to prove that our officers are doing the correct thing in custody,” Pat Withrow, San Joaquin County Sheriff said his monthly address on Facebook. “When someone makes accusations against us or if we do something wrong that we capture that too and try to correct those problems.”

The office has also requested funding for body cameras that correctional officers will be required to wear while on duty as additional means of transparency. Sheriff Withrow said he is hoping the budget will be approved in June during the next San Joaquin County Board meeting.

