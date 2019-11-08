STOCKTON, Calif. — Update 5:25 p.m.:

The San Joaquin County Sheriff’s Office has located a woman reported missing from a Stockton retirement home Sunday morning.

An off-duty deputy and his wife spotted Meredith “Reyne” Arlene limping down the road as they drove northbound on Airport Way in south Stockton Sunday.

The deputy's wife recognized the woman from a post on the sheriff's office's Facebook page. They pulled over to confirm the woman's identity.

Arlene, 67, tearfully explained to the couple that she was trying to get back to Cherokee Road, where her retirement home is located.

Original:

San Joaquin County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public's help in locating a woman who's missing from a retirement home.

Meredith “Reyne” Arlene, 67, moved into a retirement home on Cherokee Road in east Stockton on Aug. 8. She was last seen at the facility on Saturday around 9 p.m., according to the sheriff's office.

Staff reported they couldn't find Arlene when they went to check on her Sunday morning.

Arlene, who goes by the name Reyne, should be on foot. She has connections to the Lodi and Ripon areas, according to the sheriff's office.

Anyone with information on Arlene should contact the San Joaquin County Sheriff's Office at 209-468-4409.

