STOCKTON, Calif. — San Joaquin County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public's help in locating a woman who's missing from a retirement home.

Meredith “Reyne” Arlene, 67, moved into a retirement home on Cherokee Road in east Stockton on Aug. 8. She was last seen at the facility on Saturday around 9 p.m., according to the sheriff's office.

Staff reported they couldn't find Arlene when they went to check on her Sunday morning.

Arlene, who goes by the name Reyne, should be on foot. She has connections to the Lodi and Ripon areas, according to the sheriff's office.

Anyone with information on Arlene should contact the San Joaquin County Sheriff's Office at 209-468-4409.

