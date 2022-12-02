x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Stockton

Police investigating bomb threat at San Joaquin Delta College

According to San Joaquin Delta College officials, they haven't found anything on the campus.

More Videos

STOCKTON, Calif. — A bomb threat forced evacuations at San Joaquin Delta College Wednesday afternoon.

At around 3 p.m., San Joaquin Delta College police received reports from the Stockton Police Department that a bomb had been placed on the university's main campus in Stockton.

Since then, college officials provided an update saying they haven't found anything on the campus. Police are currently searching the area and evacuating those on campus as a safety precaution.

"If you are on, or in the vicinity, prepare immediately for possible evacuation," said the initial emergency alert from the university.

Related Articles

ABC10: Watch, Download, Read

1 / 9
ABC10
Stream ABC10 live newscasts and on demand video with our app on Roku, Amazon Fire TV, and Apple TV.

Watch more from ABC10: Man seen on camera switching gas pump nozzles in Roseville, California

Paid Advertisement