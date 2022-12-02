Police investigating bomb threat at San Joaquin Delta College

According to San Joaquin Delta College officials, they haven't found anything on the campus.

STOCKTON, Calif. — A bomb threat forced evacuations at San Joaquin Delta College Wednesday afternoon.

At around 3 p.m., San Joaquin Delta College police received reports from the Stockton Police Department that a bomb had been placed on the university's main campus in Stockton.

Since then, college officials provided an update saying they haven't found anything on the campus. Police are currently searching the area and evacuating those on campus as a safety precaution.

"If you are on, or in the vicinity, prepare immediately for possible evacuation," said the initial emergency alert from the university.

Mustang Alert: EMERGENCY! The [CAMPUS NAME] campus of San Joaquin Delta College has received a bomb threat. Police are investigating. Prepare to evacuate. Follow police instructions. If you are not on campus, stay away! https://t.co/tUWF61VSom — SJ Delta College (@SJDeltaCollege) July 6, 2022

