San Joaquin Delta College scraps plan to require student vaccinations

Instead, school officials say they will continue to use a full social-distancing model and mask mandate.

STOCKTON, Calif. — San Joaquin Delta College will not require students returning to campus for the fall semester to be vaccinated against COVID-19.

Instead, school officials say they will continue to use a full social-distancing model and mask mandate.

The Board for the community college located in Stockton decided to remove a vaccination mandate, which was voted on and approved in June but had yet to be implemented.

“I want to emphasize that, as directed by the Board, we are still strongly encouraging students, faculty, and staff to get their vaccines,” said the school’s marketing and communications director, Alex Breitler.

Breitler said the school will resume vaccination clinics on campus in July.

Students who have been vaccinated will receive a perk for their trouble, access to free textbooks! Details on the free textbook incentive will be released soon, Breitler said.

Additionally, San Joaquin Delta College will still allow students the choice of attending in-person or continuing online learning.

Read more from ABC10

WATCH ALSO: Youth COVID vaccinations still trail older adults by wide margin in California