San Joaquin Delta College superintendent resigns

STOCKTON, Calif. — The superintendent and the president of San Joaquin Delta College's letter of resignation was approved unanimously by the Board of Trustees on Tuesday.

Omid Pourzanjani, the superintendent and president of San Joaquin Delta College, also requested a leave of absence that was approved by the Board. His resignation becomes effective once his contract ends on June 30, 2022

Pourzanjani was hired as San Joaquin Delta College's superintendent/president in August of 2019. The board of trustees didn't say why he was resigning. In a news release, officials said "as this is a personnel matter, further details are unavailable."

“This is a very difficult decision to make, but I believe it is the right decision,” Pourzanjani said in a statement.

In a news release, Delta College Board of Trustees President Charles Jennings said the decision to grant the letter of resignation was in the best interest of the college and Pourzanjani.

Lisa Lawrenson is taking over as acting superintendent/president. She has been with Delta College since 2020.

