San Joaquin deputies searching for at-risk missing man

STOCKTON, Calif. — The San Joaquin County Sheriff's Office is asking for help as they search for an at-risk missing man.

The sheriff's office identified the man as 66-year-old Danny Harris and noted that has dementia. Deputies said Harris was last seen leaving on foot from Webster Avenue and heading eastbound on Alpine Avenue in Stockton.

He is 5’8” and weighs 148 pounds with white facial hair. He was last seen wearing a black sweater, black jeans and white shoes.

If anyone sees him, they are asked to call the sheriff's office at 209-468-4400 and choose option 1.

SILVER ALERT - San Joaquin County

Last seen: West Alpine Avenue and Plymouth Road, Stockton@SJSheriff IF SEEN, CALL 9-1-1 pic.twitter.com/wkMjXEwmaM — CHP - Alerts (@CHPAlerts) July 29, 2021