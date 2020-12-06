San Joaquin County OKs schools, casinos, campgrounds and hotels to reopen

Bars and wineries, not including those serving food, are still on pause for reopening.

SAN JOAQUIN COUNTY, Calif. — San Joaquin County announced that a handful of Stage 3 businesses will be cleared to reopen on Friday.

A copy of the San Joaquin County press release was shared by the City of Manteca Facebook page on Thursday night.

The updated Stay-at-Home order is allowing schools, school activities, day camps, casinos, card rooms, racetracks, campgrounds, outdoor recreation like pools, and hotels to reopen on June 12.

Officials said the decision came after talking with representatives from the Califronia Department of Public Health and after noting the progression of San Joaquin County's bordering counties. Officials said the likelihood of having other activities and businesses reopen nearby might have residents traveling outside the county and potentially spreading the virus.

The businesses and activities will be allowed to open with modifications on June 12.

Businesses still not getting the greenlight to reopen include:

bars and wineries (not including those serving food)

film, TV, and movie production

gyms

youth sports

nail salons

“While San Joaquin County is still on the State monitoring list due to the increasing number of hospitalizations and number of individuals in the ICU, CDPH has informed the County that we can continue to reopen if the Public Health Officer determines it is safe to do so” said Dr. Park. “Since the businesses we recommend reopening are low-risk for COVID-19 transmission, I believe we are taking the right approach in balancing public health with social and economic activity.”

