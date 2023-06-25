San Joaquin Sheriff's Office investigates homicide in Stockton

The investigation into the shooting had Myran Avenue closed from Cherokee Road to Robindale Avenue Sunday morning.

STOCKTON, Calif. — At least one person was killed in east Stockton, the San Joaquin County Sheriff's Office said Sunday morning.

In a Tweet posted at 2:49 a.m. Sunday, deputies said they were investigating the homicide in the 2400 block of Myran Avenue.

The scene, along Myran Avenue between Cherokee Road and Robindale Avenue, is expected to be blocked off for several hours. Officials have not said how the person died or whether the killer had been identified.

Officers with the California Highway Patrol were at the scene Sunday morning along with deputes from the San Joaquin County Sheriff's Office.

Witnesses and people with information can call investigators at 209-468-4400.

