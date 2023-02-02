3 San Joaquin Sheriff's Office employees placed on leave after arrest of correctional officer

The correctional officer who was arrested has been released from jail after making bail

STOCKTON, Calif. — The investigation into a San Joaquin County Sheriff's correctional officer accused of possessing a controlled substance that he intended to sell and illegally possessing an assault rifle has widened, Sheriff Pat Withrow announced in a video statement released Thursday.

Withrow says three sheriff's office employees, including two more correctional officers and one civilian staff member, were placed on administrative leave amid the investigation.

Correctional officer Brandon Wolff was arrested Wednesday on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance with intent to sell, illegal possession of an assault rifle, possession of a controlled substance, and possession of marijuana with the intent to sell.

Withrow says Wolff's colleagues were placed on leave out of an abundance of caution.

"At this point, I cannot confirm whether or not they were involved with Mr. Wolff's criminal activity," said Withrow. "It should be noted, though, that we have internal investigations and criminal investigations, and they are completely separate investigations."

According to Withrow, his office acted with "swift and appropriate" measures as soon as he learned about allegations against Wolff, describing him as a "cancer."

Withrow declined to provide any additional details about the allegations or the employees placed on leave citing the ongoing nature of the investigation.

"Our office is composed of many professional outstanding courageous staff and this investigation should not overshadow the great work that they do every day protecting your family in this community," said Withrow. "I want to make it very clear that since day one, I have said that I will fight crime that comes to our community and I will never allow criminal activity in our area here. Not in our own community, and especially not within my own office."

Wolff was booked into San Joaquin County Jail, but made bail and was released around 5 p.m. Wednesday.

