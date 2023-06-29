13 arrested, 7,300 lbs. of illegal fireworks seized during San Joaquin County Sheriff operation

Deputies also dismantled a butane honey oil lab and seized meth, cocaine and pharmaceuticals allegedly for sale.

STOCKTON, Calif. — A six-week-long special undercover operation to remove illegal fireworks in San Joaquin County ended Thursday with 13 arrests, three citations and more than 7,300 pounds of fireworks confiscated.

According to the San Joaquin County Sheriff's Office, two sergeants and eight deputies began setting up undercover purchases of illegal fireworks six weeks ago.

In addition to seizing 7,381 pounds of fireworks, deputies recovered 586 destructive devices and $27,643 in cash.

During the operation, deputies say they dismantled a butane honey oil lab and seized cannabis, meth, cocaine and various pharmaceuticals allegedly meant for illicit sale.

Firefighters with Cal Fire will incinerate the confiscated fireworks.

All fireworks, including ones carrying the Safe and Sane seal, are illegal to use in unincorporated areas of San Joaquin County.

The cities of Stockton, Lodi, Manteca, Tracy and Ripon are the only areas in the county that allow the use of Safe and Sane fireworks.

