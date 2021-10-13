Stockton woman becomes San Joaquin County's first West Nile virus case of 2021

A 74-year-old Stockton woman was hospitalized in September and passed away, but the cause of her death has not yet been determined.

SAN JOAQUIN COUNTY, Calif. — San Joaquin County Public Health has confirmed its first case of West Nile virus this year.

A 74-year-old Stockton woman was hospitalized in September and passed away, but the cause of her death has not yet been determined.

West Nile virus is transmitted to humans and animals through a bite from an infected mosquito. The majority of people who get West Nile virus do not get sick and the risk of serious illness is low, according to public health.

People at the most risk of infection are those 50 years and older.

Some of the symptoms of serious infection include headaches, a stiff neck and disorientation. Public health advises anyone with these symptoms to seek medical attention right away.

San Joaquin Public Health advises these three precautions to avoid being bitten by an infected mosquito.

Drain any standing water, which is where mosquitos lay their eggs. Avoid activities in the early morning and evening, which is when mosquitos are most active. Wear long sleeves and pants and use EPA-registered insect repellent.

California reported its first 2021 death from the West Nile virus in July.

There are 70 confirmed human cases of West Nile virus in California as of Oct. 8. Currently, there is no cure or vaccine for West Nile virus.

For more information and resources for West Nile virus click HERE.

RELATED:

ABC10: Watch, Download, Read 1/9

2/9

3/9

4/9

5/9

6/9

7/9

8/9

9/9 1 / 9