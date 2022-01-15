Stockton Unified School District employees save family from burning home

Stockton Firefighters stopped a working structure fire this morning before it spread further into a house. Engine 9 arrived on scene to a garage fire in a single story, single family dwelling in the area of Sanguinetti & Alpine. The modified floor plan slowed crews advancing line through the house, who eventually determined that it was a converted garage with living space and kitchen. Seen here, Engine 4 establishes a second hose line on the exterior man-door of the garage fire while Engine 9 is advancing inside. The Stockton Fire Department is committed to stretching a line through the house to the interior man-door on garage fires in order to protect life and property. This particular instance shows two lines (one from the interior and one form the exterior man-door) putting water on the fire at the same time from different locations. Crews on scene were coordinated, and sure not to be in a position of ‘opposing hose lines.’ We are proud to serve the citizens and City of Stockton, California.