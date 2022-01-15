x
Stockton

Stockton Unified School District employees save family from burning home

The two truancy outreach employees were able to rescue a baby who was trapped inside as flames burned the Stockton home.

STOCKTON, Calif. — A Stockton family is without a home, but safe and uninjured after two school district employees rescued them from their burning home Friday.

Markis Scrivens and Sally Forgash, Truancy Outreach Specialists with the Stockton Unified School District, were in the area of Alpine Avenue and Sanguinetti Lane Friday morning when they saw flames burning in a home.

The two stopped and ran inside to help the family that was trapped in the burning home, according to a post by the school district.

In the home, the two found and helped rescue a baby, its mother and grandmother. Firefighters arrived on scene soon after and were able to contain the fire stopping it from spreading further into the home. 

Stockton Firefighters stopped a working structure fire this morning before it spread further into a house. Engine 9 arrived on scene to a garage fire in a single story, single family dwelling in the area of Sanguinetti & Alpine. The modified floor plan slowed crews advancing line through the house, who eventually determined that it was a converted garage with living space and kitchen. Seen here, Engine 4 establishes a second hose line on the exterior man-door of the garage fire while Engine 9 is advancing inside. The Stockton Fire Department is committed to stretching a line through the house to the interior man-door on garage fires in order to protect life and property. This particular instance shows two lines (one from the interior and one form the exterior man-door) putting water on the fire at the same time from different locations. Crews on scene were coordinated, and sure not to be in a position of ‘opposing hose lines.’ We are proud to serve the citizens and City of Stockton, California.

Posted by Stockton Firefighters Local 456 on Friday, January 14, 2022

Modified floor plans in the house showed a garage converted into a living space with a kitchen, which complicated the firefight, according to a Facebook post by Stockton Firefighters Local 456. Video posted to Facebook shows firefighters using two hoses within minutes of arriving on scene to tackle the fire. 

The fire happened near Harrison Elementary School, blocks away from a transportation center and warehouse belonging to Stockton Unified School District.

Friday's fire came after a busy week for the Stockton Fire Department, which fought several house and apartment fires in the city, displacing dozens of residents. A fire days before, on Jan. 9 left 41 people without a home after flames damaged a three-story apartment building and a neighboring apartment unit downtown.

Just before Friday's fire, Stockton firefighters fought at least two structure fires on Jan. 13, which also displaced residents.

