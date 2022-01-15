Stockton Unified School District employees save family from burning home

STOCKTON, Calif. — A Stockton family is without a home, but safe and uninjured after two school district employees rescued them from their burning home Friday.
Markis Scrivens and Sally Forgash, Truancy Outreach Specialists with the Stockton Unified School District, were in the area of Alpine Avenue and Sanguinetti Lane Friday morning when they saw flames burning in a home.
The two stopped and ran inside to help the family that was trapped in the burning home, according to a post by the school district.
In the home, the two found and helped rescue a baby, its mother and grandmother. Firefighters arrived on scene soon after and were able to contain the fire stopping it from spreading further into the home.
Modified floor plans in the house showed a garage converted into a living space with a kitchen, which complicated the firefight, according to a Facebook post by Stockton Firefighters Local 456. Video posted to Facebook shows firefighters using two hoses within minutes of arriving on scene to tackle the fire.
The fire happened near Harrison Elementary School, blocks away from a transportation center and warehouse belonging to Stockton Unified School District.
Friday's fire came after a busy week for the Stockton Fire Department, which fought several house and apartment fires in the city, displacing dozens of residents. A fire days before, on Jan. 9 left 41 people without a home after flames damaged a three-story apartment building and a neighboring apartment unit downtown.
Just before Friday's fire, Stockton firefighters fought at least two structure fires on Jan. 13, which also displaced residents.
