'It's safer for our kids' | Security changes at Stagg HS in wake of 'random' deadly stabbing

15-year old Alycia "Lala" Reynaga was killed in what Stockton Police believes was a "random" attack Monday morning

Example video title will go here for this video

STOCKTON, California — Lots of unanswered questions remain in what Stockton Police Department called a "random" attack of a Stagg High School student Monday.

52-year-old Anthony Gray remains behind bars in the San Joaquin County Jail accused of the crime.

During a passing period Tuesday morning, students lifted flowers over the school fence to place them at a growing memorial for 15-year-old student Alycia "Lala" Reynaga. She died after she was stabbed multiple times.

Erin Haight, representing the Archdiocese of Stockton, came to pay her respects.

"We just wanted to bring some flowers and a note of sympathy for the staff and students of Stagg and, of course, the Reynaga family today," Haight said.

The teen, who was a catcher on the school's softball team and who family says was a straight-A student, was stabbed to death Monday morning on campus just after 11 a.m.

The suspect drove a black Honda Civic through the school's open front gate before parking his car.

"We have increased security not only here at Stagg, but at all our schools. It's doubled here today. And, we've increased the amount of counselors on hand," said Stockton Unified School District spokesperson Melinda Meza.



The front gate that is usually open at the school was closed Tuesday. School security met with each person driving a vehicle as to why they were there. If parents were picking up students, they had to wait for their students to come to them.

Parents ABC10 spoke to would like to make it permanent.

"I don't mind. I think it's safer for our kids," said parent Norma Morfin.

Hector Alvarez, a nationally renowned security expert based in Sacramento, has 30 years experience in law enforcement and security. He is also a "Certified Threat Manager."

He says, based on photos he examined of Stagg High School, the school's fencing goes above and beyond what other schools around the country do.

"It was still breached. Somebody still took advantage of it, but that's what caught me off guard was, in my opinion based on what I saw, they already had that baseline," Alvarez said. "Everything I've heard so far, this sounds and feels random. And, I got to let you know, that's rare. It's so unusual for there to be no connection."



His advice to parents with students after a tragedy such as this one is to sit down and have a one-on-one conversation. He says if your son or daughter is in an uncomfortable situation, get out of it as quickly as possible.

He adds, if an attack happens, run from it as fast and as far as you can.

A source within the school told ABC10 that a campus security monitor person is usually at the front gate watching who comes in and out. However, we were told that person retired two weeks ago and the position has been vacant.

Anthony Gray is set to be arraigned tomorrow afternoon at San Joaquin County Superior Court in Stockton.

WATCH ALSO:

ABC10: Watch, Download, Read 1/10

2/10

3/10

4/10

5/10

6/10

7/10

8/10

9/10

10/10 1 / 10