3 people hurt, home damaged in separate overnight Stockton shootings

All three shooting victims suffered non-life-threatening injuries, according to police.

STOCKTON, Calif. — Three people and a home were hit by gunfire in separate overnight incidents in Stockton Saturday night into early Sunday morning.

According to the Stockton Police Department, around 9:30 p.m. Saturday, a 70-year-old man was at his home in the 700 block of MacDuff Avenue when he heard gunshots. The man reportedly found damage to his home and a bullet inside of the house, but he was not injured.

Hours later, around 1:06 a.m. Sunday, Stockton Police officers say a 65-year-old man was parked near Sierra Nevada and Park Streets when two men approached him.

The suspects allegedly demanded the victim's property and shot him. The victim was taken to an area hospital and treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

Later, at 2:53 a.m., a 24-year-old man was shot after being confronted by a gunman while walking near Bianchi Road and Cotton Court, police said. The victim suffered non-life-threatening injuries and was taken to an area hospital.

At 3:10 a.m., a 41-year-old man was allegedly shot by an unknown suspect while working in front of a location in the 9200 block of Kirby Lane.

The victim in that case also suffered non-life-threatening injuries and was taken to an area hospital.

No arrests have been made in either four incidents.

